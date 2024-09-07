Shrinking season 2 spoilers: Jason Segel talks consequences

The premiere of Shrinking season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ on October 16, and we tend to think one story will be front and center. While Jimmy may have found a way to use his atypical methods to great success with his patients, there are consequences to some of this and one of the biggest ones is about to make itself clear — and soon.

After all, remember that in the closing minutes of the finale, his patient Grace (Heidi Gardner) ended up pushing her abusive husband off a cliff — thinking that in some way, a recent session had given her authorization to go through with it. As you would imagine, this is going to be a huge part of the story moving forward in some way and really, it just comes down to when this information is going to come out.

To get a few more details about what will be explored coming up, here is what Jason Segel had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“We wanted to be honest about the fact that Jimmy was doing an unorthodox approach to therapy, and that there are consequences to that … There are reasons that people aren’t out there doing this. So he’s going to have to reckon with the good and the bad of that approach. He’s in a much better place in terms of the grief process. And then, very quickly, he’s forced to confront a new challenge.”

Is this the sort of thing that could put Jimmy’s entire future in danger? Absolutely, and it does not matter whether or not he had good intentions. He never meant to tell Grace to literally push her husband off of a cliff and yet, here is where we are at this point.

Of course, Shrinking is still a comedy, and we absolutely are prepared for a number of stories will be leading off with humor. It would be weird if that wasn’t the case!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shrinking now, including a teaser for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







