Shrinking season 2 spoilers: Show EP on Brett Goldstein role

The second season of Shrinking is finally coming to Apple TV+ this fall and with that, we may finally be getting an answer to a huge question: Who is Brett Goldstein actually going to be playing?

For months now, it’s been clear that the show co-creator / Ted Lasso alum would be taking on a part in this particular show; however, the streaming service has never confirmed what it will be. Even now, executive producer Bill Lawrence is keeping his cards close to the vest.

Speaking to Variety, the EP makes it clear that this is not just some sort of tiny cameo, and it sounds like it will be important to much of the story as a whole:

“I will say it is not quick … You will know from the very first episode who he is. We’re not doing any spoilers, but it’s pretty cool.”

Within the same interview, Lawrence notes that the three-season plan for this series is that it is not necessarily set in stone, similar to what we’ve seen in the past with Ted Lasso:

“We had to pitch the beginning, middle and end, and so we said the first year was about grief, the second year was about forgiveness, and the third year was about moving forward … The way I approach it with actors is say I need at least three seasons to tell this story. So, know this particular story will be over in three seasons. But if Apple’s interested in continuing on, no matter what the incarnation is and the main players are into it, I would without doubt go forward.”

While we know that there is no formal Shrinking season 3 renewal at the moment, it feels close to a foregone conclusion. Other than maybe the aforementioned Ted Lasso, you can argue this is the most important comedy Apple has.

Related – See the full premiere date for Shrinking season 2 right now

What sort of role are you most interested in seeing Brett Goldstein play on Shrinking season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates still on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







