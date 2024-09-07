Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: September update

With the final season of Power Book II: Ghost now back on the air, why not discuss Power Book III: Raising Kanan further? We know that a fourth season for the prequel is coming and at this point, it really just comes down to when the folks at Starz want to program it.

Are we going to get more news between now and the end of the month? It makes curious to want some more information but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that we’re going to get it anytime soon. If you are a longtime Starz viewers, you are familiar already with the fact that the scheduling patterns here require a lot of patience. We’ve seen multiple instances already of the network making us wait a really long time to see some episodes, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Because of all of this, let’s just say that we would be shocked if a Raising Kanan premiere date is announced this month. After all, there were episodes of the show still airing earlier this year, and we’ve come to expect a wait of at least 14-16 months between seasons lately. If that happens again here, we tend to think that it will be spring 2025 at the latest before the prequel comes back. Not only are we getting to see Ghost right now, but it remains to be seen if Power Book IV: Force season 3 is also coming back beforehand. At the moment, this is at least something else that you have to consider.

As for whether or not this is going to be the final season of the MeKai Curtis – Patina Miller series, breathe easy: It is not. A season 5 has been confirmed! Also, there is another prequel currently in the works right now in Power: Origins.

