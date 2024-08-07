Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: August update

Are we going to get some more news regarding a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date at some point this month? Obviously, it makes some sense to be either thinking about it or wanting it at this point!

After all, consider the fact that filming for this batch of episodes seems to be already done, and it’s been at least a good stretch now since season 3 finished up on Starz. Of course, if you are also a longtime fan of this franchise, you probably know that they are pretty notorious for making people wait a long time between seasons — and there is no evidence that this is about to change.

If you are hoping that a start date is about to be revealed, prepare to be bummed-out. Nothing is on the horizon this month, as the focus instead is leading up to the launch of the final episodes of Power Book II: Ghost. There’s also no guarantee that a premiere date is going to be revealed the rest of the year! Starz already has their calendar booked up to some extent with Outlander in November; beyond that, they have to figure out when they want Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, BMF, and P-Valley all back. These are all popular shows but odds are, they won’t be coming on at the same time — they love to stretch this stuff out.

While you wait to get into season 4 of Kanan’s origin story, the big thing we can remind you of is that a season 5 has already been greenlit! Meanwhile, there’s also Power: Origins coming, which will dive more into the early days of Ghost and Tommy. It’s easy to assume that Kanan could be a part of this at some point, but there’s more work to be done first! We’re still waiting to learn more about the ever-so-enigmatic man Breeze.

