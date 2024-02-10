Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale: Joey Bada$$’s return

The more that we hear about Joey Bada$$’s grand return on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale, the crazier it is. For starters, consider that for the vast majority of the season, most of the audience was convinced that Unique was dead. The producers and Joey both did a great job of hiding it!

Of course, what probably made all of this easier to hide is that at one point, Unique wasn’t supposed to be coming back at all. Consider this a rare instance of the producers and the star coming back together and realizing that they wanted to bring a character back to life — in part because of his popularity.

In speaking on this situation further to Complex, Joey himself lays out some of what happened, including the conversations with creator Sascha Penn:

I didn’t initially know I was coming back. Initially, my character was dead. But I spoke to Sascha, who is the genius who created the whole show. And we had a couple of conversations, and we were able to come to an agreement of like, “Let’s bring this character back.”

It was unfortunate that my schedule had kind of conflicted with the [season 3] shooting schedule. But it was definitely a blessing to be able to connect with Sascha and for him, for us, to be aligned and want to make this character reappear and reemerge, for sure.

So what does Unique’s return really mean if the character was originally meant to be dead? That’s something that the writers may have worked hard to figure out when they were working on the scripts for season 4, but we are beyond curious to learn what happens. Take, for starters, where he falls within the hierarchy of some of these characters. Also, how in the world he survived in the first place.

