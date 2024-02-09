Following tonight’s big season 3 finale, do you want to get some early Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date hopes? If so, it’s hard to blame you! We know that there’s a lot to be excited about following what you see in tonight’s big installment.

So, where do we start? Well, it feels like the most natural thing to do here is mention that there is another season coming to Starz, and that’s not something that you have to be concerned about right now. Instead, just concern yourself with when the season is actually going to arrive.

For now, we think the most likely situation is that we see MeKai Curtis and the rest of the cast back at the end of this year — if not then, early 2025. Based on when production started for the latest batch of episodes, they should be done in plenty of time in order to make that happen. If there is any real reason for pause at the moment, it is simply due to the fact that Starz does tend to take their time when it comes to releasing seasons, even after they premiere. This is why we’d preach for patience in this situation more so than just about any other.

As for what we would expect in the fourth season of the show, our feeling is that Kanan Stark has to start to gravitate more and more towards what he becomes in the original show — a ruthless guy who rarely shows any remorse. We’ve known that he had a dark past before this series even began, but what we’re seeing throughout the first three seasons informs him greatly. Obviously, we’d also love more on the notorious Breeze, who we know is a deeply influential figure within the show’s lore.

