Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 10: Marvin’s goal

Late tonight on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 10, otherwise known as the finale! This is the installment where just about everything is going to come to a head, and there could be some significant jaw-droppers and major deaths.

For the time being, we do tend to think that in general, one of the biggest questions that we’re going to be seeing revolves almost entirely around Ronnie. This is the man responsible for killing Unique, and he’s also got Kanan under his wing and causing all sorts of trouble. He could be targeting Raq, and let’s just say there are reasons aplenty why Marvin is trying to hunt him down.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram now, you can see another sneak peek for the Raising Kanan finale now that sets the stage for a showdown here. Marvin is doing just about everything that he can to learn about his whereabouts, and this guy is already stressed-out beyond belief thanks to everything that is going on now with Lou Lou. Who knows exactly what this guy is going to do moving forward? This is something that these characters should be acutely aware of and wondering about as we inch closer to the end here.

Is any of this going to be tied to a major finale cliffhanger? We do think that it’s possible, but at the same time, the producers could be cooking up something different altogether. We suppose that the most important thing right now is simply noting that there is going to be a season 4 — fingers crossed, we are going to have a chance to learn a lot more in the hours and days following this episode airing.

