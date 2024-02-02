Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale promo: Will Raq die?

Next week on Starz you’re going to have a chance to see the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale — and with that, a showdown. Are we actually going to see the end of Raquel Thomas?

Honestly, we don’t think so. Instead, we tend to think what’s going on here is pretty darn simple — Raq and Kanan could try to go to war. We know that Ronnie wants her gone, and could be looking to do whatever he can in order to make that happen. We also know that in the present, Kanan has spoken a lot about how killing family is a test of one’s true mettle and what you’re willing to do in order to get the job done.

Yet, we also don’t exactly think that this is something that is going to happen here. We tend to think that instead, there’s going to be a chance to see Ronnie snaked and for both Kanan and Raq to move forward … though not necessarily on the same page. Patina Miller just feels too important to lose from the rest of the series, which we know has at least one more season.

Beyond all of this, Raq is not technically confirmed dead in the original Power, as Kanan mentions going to see her. He could’ve just been talking about her grave, but there is a certain amount of ambiguity.

Is there a chance we’ll be seeing Breeze?

At this point, that’s one of the things that we’re more curious about given that we know that at some point, he’s going to be entering this universe. There are certainly theories aplenty out there that Ronnie and Breeze are one and the same, but we’re not quite sure.

What do you most want to see moving into the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale?

Do you think that we’re going to see Raq get killed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates coming your way here pretty darn soon.

