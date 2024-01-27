Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 10: Finale details!

We know that the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale may be a little more than two weeks away — but why not start teasing it now? In general, we know that there’s a ton to look forward to with a story titled “Made You Look,” especially as there are so many different characters in various stages of jeopardy.

Take, for starters, one Malcolm Howard, who may be starting to feel a little more heat as a result of some recent actions. Is this where he gets arrested, or something else happens to him? We don’t think that we can rule anything out — at this point, it’d be almost silly to do so! The same goes for whatever happens to Ronnie, who has done an exceptional job at making enemies for the bulk of the season thanks to some of his actions.

To get more news on what lies ahead, go ahead and view the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

Desperation sets in as Howard tries to evade the Task Force and Ronnie goes on the attack, leaving Raq and Kanan to make some fateful choices.

Now, we obviously know that Kanan makes it through the season alive and beyond that, we tend to think the same thing personally for Raq. We tend to think the allusion to her in the original show is ambiguous, but we have a hard time seeing anything happen to her now. With that, we’d be worried more about people like Ronnie or Howard — plus, of course, a number of people who aren’t even mentioned here. We tend to think the possibilities are pretty unlimited, and that’s what makes things both interesting and worrisome all at once.

