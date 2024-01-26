Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 9: Will Lou die?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 9, how much danger is Lou Lou in?

Well, let’s just say that at the forefront of this upcoming episode is going to be something rather simple: Seeing whether or not he spirals completely out of control. The promo for what lies ahead almost made it seem like Raq may end up taking him out! We still have a hard time thinking that this is necessarily true and yet, at the same time it does feel like something that the show needs to entertain.

So are we really going to see Lou Lou die here? Well, we do think there’s a legitimately good chance that he ends up okay, mostly because it feels crazy to kill off a character this important at this point — yet, we don’t know if he is going to be able to get out of his own way.

As for what else is coming, remember that the promo also hyped up an even greater confrontation between Kanan and his mother. Things have been escalating for quite a long time already, but have they reached the point of no control? You can easily argue that. With that being said, we are even more confident that Raq won’t be gone anytime soon. This is the most important relationship at the heart of Raising Kanan and by virtue of that, we need to continue to see things evolve between the two of them. There is a lot of pain, and a lot of mistakes, that constitute the relationship now. We just have to wait and see where exactly the story is going to go over the final two episodes of the season.

