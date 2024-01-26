Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 8: Juliana dead?

We had a feeling that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 8 would contain another shocker — but another death? Consider that a surprise!

Ultimately, the death of Juliana is a big one just because she’s been a part of the show for a pretty long time. Arguably, she’s had one of the bigger transformations that we’ve seen out of anyone. At the end of the day, though, there was one big mistake that she couldn’t walk back: Crossing Raquel Thomas. Raq is back in business and with that, vengeance is also the name of the game for her. Not only did she take out Juliana at the end of the episode, but she did this in brutal fashion, taking her out at point-blank range.

We do think that sometimes with this show, there is a certain amount of ambiguity. However, that’s not something that you really have to think about all that much here. Juliana is gone, and Raq is not going to make a mistake accidentally leaving her alive.

Are there going to be some consequences that come with keeping her and yet, we tend to think that there could be even more that could come out of keeping her alive. Raq has a lot of stuff on her plate in general and of course, we do think that a good many things could occupy a good bit of her time. Take, for starters, the fact that Kanan is super-close to Ronnie right now and beyond that, there’s also Lou Lou’s own behavior that is causing some serious issues. If he can’t get under control, what is going to happen there?

Basically, the death of Juliana feels at this point like it’s going to be setting the stage for yet another bloodbath — be prepared for that already.

