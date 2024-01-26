Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 9: Last until finale

Are you ready to check out Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 9? Next week’s installment is big on many fronts. The finale is right around the corner! There are only two episodes remaining, and things are going to be dramatic from here on out. How can you not be?

At the core of everything has to be the relationship between Raq and Kanan, which has been contentious for quite some time. Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: Things are only going to get worse. This is what happens when you have someone like Ronnie in the mix.

Below, you can check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 9 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

Ronnie and Kanan’s feud with Raq intensifies as Marvin desperately searches for an out-of-control Lou-Lou. Famous and Jukebox both find themselves at potential turning points in their music careers.

Is there going to be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of this one?

Let’s just go ahead and say this — we wouldn’t be altogether shocked! We are talking here about a show that tends to deliver some of its craziest stuff right around the end of the season and of course, we do tend to think that the same is going to happen here. There could be some more characters who die, especially since the confirmed survivors for Power are so few.

Of course, we do want to see something change with the Raq – Kanan dynamic. Is that really going to happen, though? Is there already too much water under the metaphorical bridge? We certainly want to see this back-and-forth last a little while longer, if it is at all possible.

We are nervous and yet, at the same time, we are thoroughly excited for what the future will hold.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including the season 4 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







