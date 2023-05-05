Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4: Is it already renewed?

We know that we may still be a considerable amount of time away from Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 arriving on Starz — yet, has the show been renewed already for a season 4? In one way, it is a crazy thing to consider. However, there may be some truth to it.

Well, here is what we can tell you. According to a report coming in from Deadline, the writers’ room for the Power prequel is one of many that has been shut down amidst the writers’ strike that has rocked the entire industry over the past several days. Given that season 3 for the show has already been shot, isn’t it fair to assume that they were working on season 4?

For those who are wondering, it is somewhat common for writers to work on a show moving forward in expectation of a renewal. Also, sometimes one is ordered long before an official announcement. We also know that Starz does have a penchant for early renewals for a lot of these shows. They’ve done this with Ghost multiple times in the past — heck, we are still waiting on some level for Force to get some news on a season 3.

So when could Raising Kanan come back on the air? Of course, we are hoping that we’re going to get it late this summer, but given the current state of things at Starz plus the need to stretch things out for the writers’ strike, we tend to think that it will be the fall or even later. We know viewers will wait around for it — through the past two seasons, we would say that this is one of the stronger overall shows that we have seen within the franchise. We will see if it can maintain that moving forward.

