Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 spoilers: Who is Snaps?

As we continue to endure a long wait leading up to the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere on Starz, why not share some casting news?

For fans of Suits and Jack Ryan, we think that this story will be especially welcome, given that Wendell Pierce is officially on board the next batch of episodes! According to a report from Deadline, the actor (who has also been performing Death of a Salesman on Broadway) is going to be appearing coming up as Ishmael “Snaps” Henry, descried as a “living legend on the street, former bank robber, and OG dealer who now acts as a mentor and financier for up-and-comers like Kanan along with his partner and wife, the love of his life, Stephanie ‘Pop’ Henry.”

Erika Woods (Blue Bloods) is set to play Pop, though we should technically note that both of these performers have already wrapped their work on season 3. Filming actually wrapped for the show a good while ago and now, we’re just left to wait a long time to see it arrive.

How long are we talking at the moment? Well, let’s just put it like this: We may not even be getting Power Book IV: Force season 2 until late summer / early fall, so it could be late fall at the earliest until the prequel comes back. Starz has been dealing with this bizarre logjam of programming that has left a lot of shows waiting in the winds. (We should note that some business-related matters, including a separation between Lionsgate and Starz, may be contributing.)

For the time being, let’s just hope that the next batch of episodes proves to be worth the wait — getting some high-caliber actors on board is always another reason to be excited.

Related – Be sure to get some other Power Book III: Raising Kanan news — did you know that we could be meeting the Legendary Power character Breeze?

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 when it airs on Starz?

Do you think these two characters could prove rather interesting? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







