Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Meet Breeze?

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finally going to give us the on-screen debut of Breeze? We know that we’ve been waiting a long time for it!

In a new post on Instagram, showrunner Sascha Penn stoked the discussion along by posting the image of a jet, one that had “Breeze” written clearly on the side. If this doesn’t get you excited about the next chapter of the series, what will?

For those who need a quick refresher on the Breeze character, he was a mentor for Kanan years before the original show, and he ends up also working with a young Ghost and Tommy, as well. Ghost is eventually the one who kills him, and it is this murder that is reflected in what Tariq eventually does to Ghost. Kanan meeting Breeze is of course a precursor to Ghost and Tommy coming into the Raising Kanan world, which we still don’t think Penn and the producers are going to rush to do. Just remember that Kanan is several years older than Ghost or Tommy, which means that they’d still be a little too young to have a big role in the present.

Hopefully, Penny’s Instagram tease means that Breeze is coming at some point in season 3, and we can start to go down this road that is so formative to the entire Power universe. It is so fascinating that one of the most important characters within Kanan’s entire life, and a focal point to the origins of Ghost and Tommy both, has been off-screen for all of this time. We hope there’s a fantastic actor for this part and we get to explore what makes him fascinating.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we get season 3 in either the summer or fall; we’re more excited than ever now!

Do you think we are going to be meeting Breeze over the course of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

Do you have any good casting ideas? After you do just that, stay tuned — we’ve got some more information down the road that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

