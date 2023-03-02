Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: March talk

What are the chances we could learn something more about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 over the course of March? We know that production for the show started last year, and there is SO much to look forward to. Think in terms of the chaos, drama, and the surprise arrival of Tony Danza, who is going to be a big part of the story to come.

So as psyched as we are to see what the prequel is going to bring to the table, we’re also well-aware that a certain amount of patience is going to be required here. Just think in terms of the Starz schedule at present.

For those who haven’t heard, the latest season of Power Book II: Ghost is slated to air starting on March 17 — meanwhile, it is presumed that the new season of Power Book IV: Force will be starting off at some point after that. Both of these shows are done filming so for now, they’re going to be top priority.

Another complication when it comes to the future of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is pretty darn simple: The current number of already-completed shows that also need to air. Think along the lines here of Heels, Hightown, and Outlander, which we know is coming back this summer. We do think that an August premiere for Patina Miller and the rest of the cast is possible, but don’t be shocked if it gets pushed back to the fall.

Either way, don’t expect much when it comes to season 3 news this month. Maybe we get a couple of small teases courtesy of the cast but, unfortunately, there’s just not much evidence that there will be a lot more shared beyond that. Patience will be required, but we certainly think it could prove worth the wait.

What are you hoping to learn this month when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

What are you hoping to learn this month when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

