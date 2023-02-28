Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Will Monet die?

Given that the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is just two and a half weeks away, why not have a talk about Monet? Or, to be specific, a talk about the character’s fate?

If you have already seen the official trailer for what is coming up next, then you may be aware already of a certain extent of danger that is around Mary J. Blige’s character. It is inevitable to worry about her. If Tariq wants to become the biggest power player out there, you can argue that there’s a time he may have to take her out. This is one of the many questions he may be wondering about through the upcoming episodes.

As for Monet herself, there is another thing that we should be wondering about: Whether or not she is starting to become too reckless. Think about it like this: She’s mourning the loss of Zeke, and was never able to acknowledge him as her son through much of his life. That makes the pain and longing even greater. He also represented her way out of the game if she was ever going to have a more normal life free of criminality. A lot of that is gone, and she could become violent or unpredictable. In a lot of ways, she could become her own worst enemy.

It is already clear in general that Ghost is a world where characters could die, and in order for Tariq to rise (which feels inevitable), other people must fall — and we’re not sure that Monet is the sort of person who would ever accept being on the pecking order lower than him. Even if she makes it out of this season, there are still reasons to worry entering season 4 that are hard to ignore.

