Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer: Will Tariq kill Monet?

The premiere of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is just over a month away — are you ready for the chaos that is going to come with that?

Leading up to the start of the new season, Starz released a brand-new trailer that should get you really excited for what lies ahead — especially when it comes to Tariq’s next chapter and how far he’s willing to go. In the wake of Mecca’s death, it looks as though Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is looking to level up in some ways. He’s not trying to just be some imitation of who he was the first two seasons; he wants to move more into full-on kingpin status.

So what’s standing in the guy’s way right now? Well, think in terms of a number of different things. First and foremost, his own friends are keeping the truth about Lauren from him and at some point, something is going to unravel as a result of that. Then, you’ve also got some other danger that could be coming from some brand-new threats in New York City.

Then, there is Monet Tejada, who we would argue is the #1 x-factor entering the new season. Remember for a moment here that Zeke died in the season 2 finale and as a result of that, it is almost impossible to determine how she is going to react at any given moment. This is someone who was seriously contemplating getting out of the game once and for all with her secret son as viable escape plan; that’s gone. She could be so dangerous now, in fact, that Tariq may need to contemplate killing her! If you needed to better understand the stakes moving forward, we tend to think that this does the trick.

