Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Our hopes for February

Now that we are firmly into the month of February, is there anything we should hope for when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 in particular?

Of course, it goes without saying that there are at least a handful of things that we want. Take a trailer, or at the very least a promo. Why aren’t we getting anything when it comes to the future right now? It is frustrating, to put it mildly.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we are reasonably confident that there is some great stuff coming over the course of this upcoming month. Honestly, we’d be shocked if there isn’t a promo put out there at some point between now and March 1, given that the show is returning in March 17. Shouldn’t Starz want to promote it and promote it hard? What would they really gain from not doing that? The short answer here, of course, is that they would only be hurting themselves and all things considered, getting some footage together is pretty commonplace.

If you are wanting more specific teasers whether it be cast interviews or the like, odds are you’re going to be stuck waiting a little bit longer. Those will likely be saved until right before the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere. We know that we are on the cusp of a great season with a lot of different reveals — and also plenty of danger for Tariq St. Patrick and others. Just think about all of the dead bodies that we saw over the course of the season 2 finale! There is so much that needs to be addressed, and that’s without even mentioning whether Tariq and Brayden can work in a way similar to what they once did.

