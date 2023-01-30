Power Book II: Ghost renewed for season 4! Michael Ealy joins

Even though we may be a month and a half away from Power Book II: Ghost season 3, a season 4 is 100% on the way!

Today, the folks at Starz confirmed the news, while also noting that production is kicking off on the latest batch of episodes. This will enable them to get a super-early jump on the future, and we hope it will mean a shorter hiatus between season 3 and season 4 than what we’ve gotten after season 2.

In a statement about the renewal, here is some of what Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for the network, had to say on the matter:

“The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut … It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Casting news!

In case the renewal was not enough for you, then know that you’re going to see Michael Ealy coming on board as a series regular for season 4. His role is Detective Don Carter, described as “a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love.”

Could he end up being one of the biggest threats yet for Tariq St. Patrick? Based on some of the info that we’ve got at the moment, we absolutely would not rule that out.

