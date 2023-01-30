Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer: Top reason for reveal soon

The Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere is coming to Starz on March 17, and we’re thrilled to be getting ever closer!

Yet, we understand fully if you are out there wondering about one thing in particular: Why are we not learning more about what lies ahead? It’s been several weeks now since the premiere date was revealed and for whatever reason, the powers-that-be at the network are keeping things quiet. We’d love for that to change soon, and there are some reasons why it could happen.

Let’s start off here, of course, with a reminder that it makes all the sense in the world for the network to start getting some more news out there. Just consider what’s going on with Starz and BMF! They have another popular show that they could be using to promote the 50 Cent hit at every turn and, of course, we hope that they’ll start taking a larger look at that. We could easily see at least a promo airing before the next new episode, and a larger trailer moving closer to the premiere.

Also, Starz needs to just remember how long it’s been since the second season in general. We’ve been forced to wait a long time to see what’s coming — significantly longer, in fact, than we ever expected. There are some reasons potentially for this (including some behind-the-scenes workings between Starz and Lionsgate), but you still need to do something to get viewers engaged again. It’s been a while since Power Book II: Ghost and, beyond that, it’s been a while since the Power franchise in general was around! We do think times will be changing thanks to this show, Power Book IV: Force, and Raising Kanan — fingers crossed the next month and a half are the hardest stretch of time we’re forced to endure.

