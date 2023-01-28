Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Starz’s next reveal?

Is Power Book IV: Force season 2 going to be the next major reveal over at Starz? For the time being, we realize there are some reasons for the suspicion.

So where should we start some things off in this piece? A reasonable place is by noting this: The network already lined up some of their upcoming releases. We know that the long-awaited revival of Party Down is set to arrive next month. Meanwhile, we’re also going to have a chance after that to check out Power Book II: Ghost season 3. We know that the Joseph Sikora series is very much coming, and it is largely a matter now of where it is placed within the network’s overall plans.

So will we get a season 2 premiere date before any other show on the network gets theirs? We’d argue at this point there is a reasonable chance of it, but there are two other scripted series that could get news a little bit sooner here. Just think along the lines of Hightown and Heels. In both cases, we are looking here at shows that have been done for a long time and as a result of that, shows that could benefit from some more news starting to trickle out there. We could see at some point, us learning news about one of them. Take, for example, in February — it’s hard to believe that Starz would go a whole month without sharing anything else! We tend to think, meanwhile, that we’re going to learn more about Power Book IV: Force over the course of March.

So matter when we get a specific release date for the Tommy Egan spin-off, we’re still of the belief it will most likely come back in the spring — think May or June, to be specific. More than likely, it comes back before another one of Starz’s high-profile shows in Outlander — which, supposedly, is going to be back this summer.

