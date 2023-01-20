Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: More May hopes

If you are excited to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 arrive on Starz down the road, consider yourself one of many! There is so much to be excited about when it comes to the future, especially since we’re starting to get some reasonable guesses as to when new episodes will air.

Over the past month, we’ve said on a number of occasions that we think the show will be back in either late May / early June. It depends mostly on when Power Book II: Ghost ends and then also if we’re going to see any overlap at all between the two shows’ schedules.

Now, for the second time this week, we’ve seen Joseph Sikora himself suggest on Twitter that the show could be coming back in May. Remember, he said it’s a “guess,” which is a reminder that despite being one of the most important names in the Power franchise, he’s not privy to more information than a lot of us. It’s not a production decision when the show is coming back — it’s a network decision, and he is likely making the same assumptions as we are.

In the end, it would be super-unusual for Starz to wait longer than June to give us more of Tommy Egan’s story; production has already been wrapped for a while, and we don’t know if anything on the schedule will be as important of an immediate priority — especially when you think about how big the Power franchise is in the ratings. The only cause for concern could be some peskiness when it comes to Starz and Lionsgate splitting up — this is what has led to some delays with a few different shows as of late.

Are you thinking that we are going to be seeing Power Book IV: Force season 2 over the course of May?

