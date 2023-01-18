Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: A huge hint?

Do we now have a really good sense of when Power Book IV: Force season 2 is going to premiere on Starz? We know that this is something a lot of us are desperate to get back on the air but, so far, the folks at the network are keeping quiet.

With all of that being said, we do have a new tease via star Joseph Sikora that makes us feel all the more confident with what we’ve been saying here for a while.

In a response on Twitter, Sikora noted that the season is “amazing” and will be “worth the wait,” and also suggested it will “be out May?” — note the question mark there. He’s not saying it with 100% certainty, but he seems to be applying the same logic that we have for a little while now. Power Book II: Ghost is coming out on March 17 and when you consider that alone, it makes all the sense in the world that Force would be coming out the moment it ends. Depending on if there’s a midseason break there, late May is the earliest you could see it. We also wouldn’t rule out early June, but we don’t think Starz is going to put a big break between the shows. Just remember here that Force has been done with production for a good while, and last year we actually saw its season 1 premiere air the same night as the Ghost finale. We’re not sure that will happen again, but never say never.

For now, we’re going to circle May on the calendar in pencil — nothing is certain, but we’ve got all the reason in the world to be optimistic right now.

Do you think that we could be seeing some sort of big crossover during Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Do you think that we could be seeing some sort of big crossover during Power Book IV: Force season 2?

