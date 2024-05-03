9-1-1 season 7 episode 7: Chimney and Maddie’s future

As we get ourselves prepared to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 7 on ABC next week, what could be coming for Chimney and Maddie? They’re now married so on paper, it could be easy to say that it is all smooth sailing from here on out.

However, we’ve also seen enough of this show over the years to know that the moment everything seems okay is when stuff hits the fan — and there is a pretty harrowing story ahead for Maddie next week that could lead to a lot of trauma from the past coming back.

With that being said, don’t expect there to necessarily be a lot of drama in the relationship between the two, at least for the time being. In speaking on this further to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Jennifer Love Hewitt had to say:

Well, I think I can say this: Just yesterday, I was talking to someone on the set and I was like, “This is the first time ever that Maddie and Chimney have no unfinished business. We’re just kind of in a good spot. She’s happy at work. She’s happy as the mom. We finally got married, and we’re just kind of in a good place.” I think it’s just some good stability and goodness for a while. And that’s kind of nice to say, because we’ve been through so much. I mean, I do love all the crazy stuff that we’re put through — so I hope that we have some crazy stuff again. But I think for the future, at through the end of the season, it’s just good. It’s joy. As for season 8? Well, we’ll see.

Ultimately, we tend to think that there are probably a lot of plans in the works for season 8 already — and that includes drama for almost everyone! What would the show ultimately be without that? So long as Chimney and Maddie are happy in the end, we’ll be as well.

