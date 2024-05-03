9-1-1 season 7 episode 7 promo: A harrowing call

As you get prepared to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 7 on ABC next week, what more can we say about it? Well, get set for something different.

In general, you can argue that the events of episode 6 were lighthearted in nature, which makes a good bit of sense given that Chimney and Maddie getting married was such a focus. Moving forward, though, you are going to see some things understandably change. There is no synopsis as to what lies ahead as of yet, but it does seem as though Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character will have to endure a difficult and traumatic situation when a call comes in from someone in need.

To be specific, this 9-1-1 call is from a woman who is unable to say she is in distress while in a car with a man and her baby. She’s suffered abuse before and knows how painful and precarious the situation can be. She will want to do everything that she can in order to help, and for the firefighters of the 118, it is going to be a situation where all hands are on deck.

Is there going to be some sort of subplot within this episode? It does feel inevitable that we’re going to see something, but what that is remains to be seen. We are at least thrilled for Buck that more and more people are becoming aware of his relationship with Tommy, and he can live whatever life he wants to moving forward. There is no guarantee this relationship will work, but there is still something fantastic to watch about him finding himself at this point in his life. It’s one of the best stories so far this season, and of course we’re curious what else there is to be learned over the final four installments of the season.

