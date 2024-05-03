Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date, new details revealed!

For everyone out there excited to see Emily in Paris season 4 arrive on Netflix, let’s just say we’ve got great news!

Today, Netflix officially confirmed that the Lily Collins series is going to officially come back starting on Thursday, August 15 with part 1 of the new season. Like many other high-profile releases as of late, the show is going to be released in batches. The second part is going to be coming on September 12. There is no indication that this is the final season, so you can still sit back and hope that something more is going to be coming further on down the road.

So what will the story be for Emily in Paris this time around? To the surprise of no one, we’re going to see the show pick up almost immediately after that crazy cliffhanger, and there will be all sorts of drama and surprises ahead. For more, just look at the synopsis:

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

We do imagine that there will be a certain element of evolution for Emily and a number of other characters moving into season 4, and maybe even a small amount of romantic stability. However, at the same time we’re not anticipating some sort of huge change from anything that we’ve seen so far. This is a show that is at its best when it comes into lighthearted escapism.

What do you most want to see moving into Emily in Paris season 4 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a few other updates ahead, and we don’t want you to miss out on any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







