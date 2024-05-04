The Good Doctor season 7 episode 8: Is Steve getting tested?

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 8 absolutely looks like it is going to be an emotional one — with that, how do you prepare in advance?

Well, just remember this — in the world of the ABC medical drama, feelings are incredibly complicated. This is especially true when it comes to an infant like Steve. Shaun is already concerned that his son may be showing signs of autism and wants to have him tested; Lea, however, is reluctant given his age, and for many children, signs do not surface until later.

Where all of this is going is likely a spot of extreme conflict, and it also reverberates a theme that we’ve seen all season with Freddie Highmore’s character dating back to his issues with Charlie. Just because he’s gone through a lot in his life with autism does not mean that he knows how to handle the experience for others. It can also cause him to make rash decisions. For him, we understand why he would want to know early — it would allow him to make specific decisions with his care in mind. However, this is something you need to figure out with your partner! It is one of those stories where communication is key, and also one that could create a lot of divided opinions among the audience.

It is with all of this in mind that we’re honestly a little bit surprised that the writers even decided to take on this story before the series finale — yet, it may prove important in the bigger picture of the show, with a lot of that being tied to however the producers want to ensure that we are building towards a series finale that shows Shaun’s development in all aspects of his life.

Related – Learn more when it comes to The Good Doctor season 7 episode 8

What sort of stories do you think we will see explored moving into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 8 on ABC?

How do you think Shaun and Lea will settle things? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also then come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







