SWAT season 8: Could Kenny Johnson, Alex Russell return?

CBS already issued the surprise news that a SWAT season 8 is going to happen during the 2024-25 season — so who will be a part of the cast?

It absolutely makes a good bit of sense that there would be questions about actors like Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson, who both departed earlier this season. Given that it was originally thought that season 7 would be the final one, there was perhaps a different feeling about those departures. Now, however, we’re in a spot where there are presumably another 22 episodes to work with. Do you really want to be without both of those guys?

Ultimately, we imagine that the idea of bringing back either full-time could be challenging from a financial point of view, given that we’re in this era where people have to cut costs left and right. However, there is always a chance, and the door has been intentionally left open. Shemar Moore confirmed that while speaking to Deadline in a recent interview:

“It’s hard to say goodbye to a bunch of wonderful people. Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson and a couple of seasons back we lost Lina Esco … Change is hard; so now we have some OGs, myself as Hondo, Deacon [Jay Harrington], Hicks [Patrick St. Esprit], Tan [David Lim] and some newbies. But regarding those people that you miss, nobody died. And in the world of Hollywood, anything can happen.”

The fact that Moore mentions Harrington’s character does allow a certain measure of hope that he will be back, especially since there have been questions, as well, regarding his future. Given that SWAT is the sort of job with a certain measure of turnover, this is something that you have to expect insofar as changes to in real life … but that doesn’t mean we like it within the fictionalized world of a TV show.

Related – Get some more news now on SWAT, including other details of what’s to come

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates that are coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







