SWAT season 7 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see SWAT season 7 episode 9 on CBS, there are so many different things to wonder about. Take the feature of Deacon on the show, another action-packed story, or the fact that this is the penultimate episode of the season.

Also, go ahead and remember, as well, that this was meant to be the penultimate episode of the series once upon a time. It was saved by that 11th-hour renewal, but we have heard already that the creative team ensured that there was some sort of season 8 setup in the finale just in case. They are not depriving themselves of the ability to deliver something more.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves here, though. If you do want to get more news on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Allegiance” – When a crew of violent eco-terrorists abducts the teenage son of an energy company executive, SWAT must untangle the kidnappers’ twisted motives before carrying out a high-stakes rescue mission. Meanwhile, Hondo’s involvement in a shooting draws outrage from the very community he’s dedicated his career to protecting. And, as Deacon is called on to help with the escalating crisis, he’s forced to confront nagging doubts about his retirement, on S.W.A.T., Friday, May 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that the groundwork is at least laid for the finale, which is going to be spending a lot of time asking one big question for Hondo: What does it really mean to continue to lead this team? It’s something he has been wrestling with a lot already, especially due to so many people leaving as of late.

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 7 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







