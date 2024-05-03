Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 spoilers: Joe Hill vs. Jamie

Next week on CBS, Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 will be bringing you a story that is pretty darn important. How do we know that?

Well, for starters, it is worth reminding you that there are only two more episodes left this spring! From there, you will have eight more in the fall … and then we’ve reached the end of the show. CBS confirmed again earlier this week that they are ending the Donnie Wahlberg drama this fall, despite the cast saying that they wanted to stick around a while longer. The network is looking to “refresh” their lineup, which is one of those statements that is abstract and don’t actually mean all that much. (Really, we just think that these decisions are motivated mostly by money above all else.)

So what can we say about episode 9? Well, for starters, it is going to bring back Will Hochman as Joe Hill … albeit in a way that could surprise a lot of people out there. To learn more, check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Two of a Kind” – Danny gets involved when Sean becomes the latest victim in a series of robberies on Sean’s college campus. Also, Erin grows suspicious of an overworked attorney who she believes isn’t acting in his client’s best interest; Eddie and her partner, Badillo, investigate an apartment burglary in which the tenants suspect their landlord; and Frank is livid when he learns Jamie and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), were in a physical altercation in public, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that we have seen Jamie and Joe clash in the past, we shouldn’t be all that shocked about it — yet, at the same time, why are they doing this in public? Frank is going to have a lot to say about this…

