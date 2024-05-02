Blue Bloods season 14 will be final season, CBS re-confirms

Despite a lot of hopes out there that Blue Bloods season 14 could be extended beyond this fall, we have bad news.

Speaking to reporters today, CBS programming head Amy Reisenbach confirmed that they are still going to end the show later this year. When asked in particular about comments made by Tom Selleck and others about their displeasure with the decision, the exec stated the following (per Deadline):

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

Given that Blue Bloods does consistently still generate solid numbers for CBS, the fair assumption to make at the moment is that the choice to end the show comes down to cost. Even with the cast taking a pay cut for season 14, this is a show with a ton of actors, plus also one that films in New York City — a pretty expensive place to shoot. We do wonder if there could someday be a spin-off, but nothing has been determined there as of yet.

In general, though, it does still feel like a strange choice to “refresh” the schedule with a show that actually is one of the most-watched of its kind on Friday nights. It has been a model of consistency over the years, and has managed to do that without a ton of promotion or acclaim. Could the network be looking to attract a younger viewer base? Maybe, but we have a hard time thinking that any new show at this point is going to have similar ratings to what the Reagans have routinely got year in and year out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

