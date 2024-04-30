Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8: ‘Wicked Games’ sneak peeks

In a few days, you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 8 titled “Wicked Games.” What more can we share now?

Well, this is one of those episodes that is going to take a comprehensive look at a lot of problems plaguing Frank and the other Reagans … so where do we start? Let’s start off with Tom Selleck’s character, who is facing some problems from within his inner circle.

If you visit the show’s official YouTube now, you can see a series of sneak previews for what lies ahead, with the primary focus being here on how Frank has to navigate an issue when it comes to Baker’s husband. It appears on some level that he’s so reluctant to show favoritism that it actually is a disadvantage to be tied to him — which is why Gormley goes behind his back to lend a helping hand. That only makes Frank angrier, and Baker admits that because of who he is, it’s hard to walk through that door requesting any sort of professional favor.

Will all of this be figured out? More than likely, largely because in the world of Frank Reagan, almost always is by the end of the episode.

As for what else is coming…

Be prepared to see Jamie and Anthony work together on a case that could involve Will Estes’ character attempting to acquire a new asset. How well-received will it be? Time will tell. Meanwhile, expect Baez to be frustrated with Danny over his decision to not tell her right away that a dangerous serial killer is out of prison and potentially targeting her. Why did he wait? Well, he wanted her to have one last night of peace while he watched to make sure that she was okay.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

