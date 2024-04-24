Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 spoilers: Sean gets robbed!

Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 is coming to CBS on Friday, May 10, and there are a few things worth noting about it in advance. For starters, this is the penultimate story of the first half of the season, and maybe in some level it will thematically build into episode 10 the following week.

If not, you can at least be assured that “Two of a Kind” will be an intense hour featuring both the return of Joe Hill and also a bigger storyline for Danny’s son Sean.

To learn a big more, go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Two of a Kind” – Danny gets involved when Sean becomes the latest victim in a series of robberies on Sean’s college campus. Also, Erin grows suspicious of an overworked attorney who she believes isn’t acting in his client’s best interest; Eddie and her partner, Badillo, investigate an apartment burglary in which the tenants suspect their landlord; and Frank is livid when he learns Jamie and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), were in a physical altercation in public, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, we do think some elements of the story will be figured out — but are Jamie and Joe ever going to work through their issues? It feels like we’ve basically seen the two in a near-constant argument in most of the latter’s last few appearances. (Even with the conflict, though, it’s still cool that we’re getting to see Joe as much as we have within the final season so far.)

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on the next Blue Bloods episode airing this Friday

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9, based on what we know?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are other updates down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







