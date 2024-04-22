Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 spoilers: ‘On the Ropes’ details

This Friday is going to give you a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 arrive — what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s note here that the title for this hour is “On the Ropes,” and it is actually the first of four weekly installments that will air within the weeks ahead. There is a ton to be excited about throughout here, especially when it comes to both a timely case for Jamie and also a dangerous one for Danny and Baez. You may have seen some hints of that already from the promo, which showed victims being taken out while at a hospital.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 synopsis below:

“On the Ropes” – Jamie works to bust a group of scammers who use artificial intelligence to defraud the elderly. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a series of mysterious deaths at a hospital; Anthony is determined to take down an attorney who exploits the law for his own financial gain; and Frank disapproves when he learns Gormley is planning to face off against fellow officers in a “smoker” boxing match, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The fact that Frank does not approve of this is probably the least surprising thing in the world, largely due to the fact that this is a guy who never wants to bring attention to the NYPD for anything controversial. (For those wondering, “smoker” matches are typically unsanctioned and feature total amateurs at the center of them.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods now, including how the first part of this season will end

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written be Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







