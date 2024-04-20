Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10 spoilers: The part 1 finale

As many of you may be aware of at this point, Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10 is going to be the end of the first part of this final season. Just by virtue of that alone, it feels pretty clear that you can call this an incredibly big deal. Whatever happens here is going to set the table for some big stuff coming down the road in the second half of the season. While this is not a show that typically delivers big cliffhangers, you never know for sure what is going to happen at any given moment!

What we can say about this May 17 episode right now is that a former Elementary star will be appearing, Jamie and Eddie could be undercover together right around the time of their anniversary, and that both Gormley and Henry both could have big stories.

Want to get a few more details? Then check out the full season 14 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Heart of a Saturday Night” – Danny and Gormley race to find Gus Vanderlip (Aidan Quinn), a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets; on the eve of their anniversary, Jamie and Eddie are sent on an undercover assignment to expose a corrupt sober living house; and Henry asks Frank for a favor regarding the NYPD’s 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, on the 14th season, part one finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The plan for now is for the second half of the season to premiere in late September / early October and for now, this is 100% the end of the show. Remember, though, that plans could always change — especially if you continue to fight for more. Who says that this has to be the end? We certainly do not feel that way!

Related – Get some more news regarding the next Blue Bloods episode now, including other teases for what’s ahead

What do you most want to see entering Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10?

Have any big predictions at present? Go ahead and share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







