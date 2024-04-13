Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 promo: The hospital murders

The first thing we really should say here about Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 is quite simple: We have a promo! This doesn’t happen often for episodes more than a week out. Let’s just say there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the next chapter of the show.

So, what is the top story here? Based on what we’re seeing, it appears to be one of the most shocking cases that we’ve ever seen for Danny and Baez, as the two are forced to take on a mystery revolving around hospital patients. For some reason, they are killed shortly after they are admitted … but why? That’s what you still need to try and figure out.

This feels like it’s going to be one of the more action-packed stories we get on the show, and the mere idea of that alone is exciting. That’s without even thinking about how some other characters could be folded in here and honestly, we hope that they are! You do see a brief glimpse of Frank in the promo out in the field, which we do tend to think is a welcome sight at this point.

For now, we have to treat this episode as a reminder that the show is slowly building its way towards some sort of huge finale in the fall. The writers are telling whatever big stories that are on their mind at present! We’d still love for there to be a surprise season 15 order at some point down the road, but we’ve come to know that these things are far from guaranteed, especially since CBS forced some big cuts to even bring the show back for season 14.

There will be more time to think about all of this; for now, let’s just look at the story right in front of us.

