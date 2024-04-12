Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 return date hopes at CBS

After what you see tonight, are you hoping to get some Blue Bloods season 14 episode 7 return date hopes? We are ready for more!

Unfortunately, we do know that we are going to be waiting for at least a little while to see Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast back. There is no installment next week, and the plan instead is for it to return on Friday, April 26. There is not too much out there yet about what’s coming up, save for that the title for the next installment is “On the Ropes.” That will be followed by one in early May titled “Wicked Games.”

For those who have not heard as of yet, the plan is for the show to run ten episodes this spring, with that bringing us into the final eight episodes later this fall. Those episodes are being shot right now, so they could be going straight through in production into the summer. Unfortunately, those are being planned as the final episodes for now, but who knows precisely when things could change? That is, at least for now, something we are hoping to see change.

There is unfortunately no synopsis out there for episode 7 but in general, it is our hope that we are going to see a lot of great stuff packed into all of the stories ahead. That means an opportunity to see Frank and the other Reagans tackle some real issues impacting not just New York City, but society at large. With the sort of show that this is, we don’t think that there is going to be some sort of pressure to necessarily amplify the stakes week in and week out. What matters the most is the feeling of familiarity the show gives viewers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

