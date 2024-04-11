Blue Bloods season 15 renewal hopes: Aftermath of latest news

Given the recent news today that SWAT is coming back for CBS, what does this mean for a Blue Bloods season 15? Well, there’s a lot to think about here!

Entering this season, we had gotten the indication that the Shemar Moore series was going to say goodbye this spring; meanwhile, the Tom Selleck drama would be ending this fall. Now, however, the news has come out that we will see SWAT have a 22-episode season 8, and that creates all sorts of other confusion about the schedule at the network moving forward. Is there even room for more Blue Bloods after this fall?

Think about it like this — there is a Fire Country spin-off in development, and you are going to see the lead character Mickey (Morena Baccarin) appear on Friday night’s new episode. If that show is picked up, it is reasonable to think that it would take over the 10:00 p.m. Friday timeslot. If that happens, Blue Bloods would have to move to a new spot, and that then raises a lot of other questions as to precisely where that would be. It could happen, but we’d also consider it far from a guarantee.

For the time being, though, we would say that SWAT coming back does not necessarily doom the future of the Reagans. The most important factor here is just that people continue to watch. The numbers are very good, but they need to be steady while also at the same time also make sure it can be profitable with a large cast and an expensive new York location.

Are the cast and crew still excited to make more potentially beyond season 14? The answer is yes, at least based on all the comments we have seen over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

