Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 promo: Is Erin losing hope?

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 arrive on CBS — are you ready to see it?

If there is one thing that we will go ahead and say here, it’s quite simple: The network actually gave us a promo with some real substance to it! That’s not something that we actually get here the vast majority of the time. Usually it is just a clip or two of Frank and that’s about it.

Entering this upcoming episode, one of the big things that we are going to see is Erin having a difficult storyline where she may question almost everything about her job, including whether or not she is actually making the difference that she wants.

The promo shows Bridget Moynahan’s character being confronted by a young girl. Why is that happening? Well, this line from the synopsis makes it easier to understand: “Erin is confronted by a middle-schooler who claims Erin sent her brother to prison.” There’s a reason why this middle-schooler is upset, and this is also not something that Erin can make right in the moment.

Is there anything that she can do after the fact? In theory, sure she could go and look back at the finer details around the case. There is still no guarantee, though, that this will be worked out in a positive way at all. The reality here remains that the brother may be guilty — or, that it is going to be up to a judge to turn things around. Since this show is a rather optimistic one at times, though, we’re going to do our best to remain hopeful.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on what’s ahead for Blue Bloods as we prepare for a series finale

What are you most interested in seeing on Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6, based on the promo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







