Blue Bloods season 14: Will series finale be open-ended?

We do recognize that in a lot of ways, it is far too early to be diving too much into a Blue Bloods series finale — and yet, here we are doing that very thing.

For the time being, here is some of what we can say, if you are not aware. There are still six new episodes of the crime drama to air this spring and following that, a long summer hiatus. The remaining eight episodes of season 14 are coming this fall. Based on what we know at present, the reasonable guess is that the series finale will be coming this winter.

Now, here is the question that we do think is worth an even larger discussion — how much is this even going to feel like a series finale? The thing about Blue Bloods in particular is that this is a show that never swings too much one direction or another. A lot of their finales feel like they could be standard episodes with a few tiny tweaks, and this is rarely a show that is reliant on cliffhangers.

One of the added challenges for the writers here is simply this — the cast have already stated their desire to keep going, and not have the end of the show come this fall. The producers may not want to deliver anything that is too much of a change from what we’re used to, mostly in the event that the show does come back. Take, for example, the idea of Frank retiring — that is a hard thing to undo and you may want to offer yourself a few potential outs here and there.

Given that the scripts for the show have to be written so many months in advance, that complicates things further — they may have to write the finale before CBS even decides if they want to add more to season 14 or order a surprise season 15. There is a lot that needs to be considered here…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

