Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 spoilers: Tate Donovan to appear

Sure, we realize that we’re going to be waiting until Friday, April 5 to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 arrive on CBS. Even still, we’re happy to have more news to share right now!

Take, for starters, the fact that “Bad Faith” is the title for this episode, and that you are also going to see Tate Donovan guest star as Terry Friendly, a Labor Union Leader. It feels pretty clear that he’s going to have a meaty role within here, one seemingly tied to Frank.

Want to see more news? Then check out the Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Bad Faith” – Erin is designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The horse-racing storyline is one that actually has been teased for a while, mostly in that we’ve seen images of both Bridget Moynahan and Steve Schirripa around horses from set. Everything else is a little bit more under the radar entering this episode but then again, we don’t think that the powers-that-be here are out to deliver anything altogether shocking. Blue Bloods is definitely a show that knows what it is and will likely not deviate all that much from it over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

