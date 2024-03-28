Blue Bloods season 14: A big new filming update!

Are you curious to learn more about where things are behind the scenes on Blue Bloods season 14? Let’s just say that we are more than happy to help.

First and foremost here, let’s just begin by noting the simple fact that the cast and crew have already advanced past the ten episodes that are set to air on CBS this spring — they are actually working on episode 11, which is the first of eight set to air this fall. At the moment, it looks as though these are going to be the final eight for the series, but we know there is a movement underway to try and ensure that this is not the case.

If you head over to the official Instagram now for executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, you can get a flurry of teases for this episode (which she also wrote). A helicopter is going to be at least one part of this story, which reminds us further that even in the budget-trimming days of TV right now, this show is still finding a way to do some pretty cool stuff. Meanwhile, we also know that there are going to be a lot of unique locations here and that Will Hochman will be appearing as Joe — just in case you needed reassurance that he will be a part of the final stretch in some shape or form.

We imagine that behind the scenes, the writers and producers for Blue Bloods have to move forward with the thinking that they are in the final stretch of episodes, largely to ensure that the show has a fitting end. Even with that in mind, though, we’re honestly not sure that they will make the finale too different from some others we’ve seen. It’s possible that they will have a big swing for at least one character creatively, but it wouldn’t shock us at all if they left the door open for more episodes down the road, just in case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

