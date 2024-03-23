Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 promo: When to expect it

If you are finding yourselves missing Blue Bloods on CBS, let’s just say that we more than understand. The show was off yesterday due to college basketball, and that is going to last leading into this coming Friday, as well. The plan is for the show to return on Friday, April 5.

So is there anything coming up to help ease the wait for something more? This is where we’d say that things start to become a little bit complicated here. After all, typically the network shares promos for upcoming episodes one week before they air, often following either a new episode or repeat. Since there is no repeat airing on Friday, when are going to actually learn anything?

Well, let’s just say the answer to that is a little bit complicated. The moment that a Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 synopsis is revealed, of course that is something that we will share with you here. For a promo, the only real advice we can offer is to pay attention during commercial breaks of other CBS shows in early April. That’s where you may get a glimpse of something. Sure, we know that previews for the Tom Selleck show are far from substantial, but it would at least be nice to know what the story ahead is all about.

For the time being, what we know we want is quite simple: More information about what the endgame could be for certain characters, provided this is the final season. Or, at the very some nostalgia in the form of people from the past coming back. We know that Peter Hermann will be returning as Jack, but what about some other recurring cast members like Archbishop Kearns? Is there a chance to see Nicky again at the family dinner table? There are a number of little things we would love to see before a grand goodbye.

