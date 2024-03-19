Blue Bloods season 14: More positive ratings news

Is CBS going to have to answer questions about the future of Blue Bloods at some point in the near future? The more time that goes by, the more that wonder about that.

After all, just take a look at some of the latest information that has surfaced now! Some updated ratings have come out from this past episode “Past is Present,” and the show an increase to almost 5.5 million viewers. That means that so far this season, the Donnie Wahlberg drama has done a great job of staying remarkably steady, and is also down only 6% in total viewers versus last season. We know that there may be an eyebrow raised over the idea that Blue Bloods is losing viewers at all, but it is actually pretty common within the world of network TV. Erosion is a natural thing that happens as some people move on and others choose simply to record it and watch or stream later.

As we talk more about the ratings, the list grows in terms of people we’ve seen either openly discuss or share tweets or posts discussing the show’s future. Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Gregory Jbara, and Abigail Hawk have all either shared pieces regarding the show’s ratings or their desire to keep things going. We should note that a lot of other cast members are not extremely active on social media, so it feels wrong to read into anything there.

The most important thing to remind you of here is that the cast and crew do clearly still love working on Blue Bloods, and the decision to end this show was clearly not one made by them. There is still always a chance CBS changes their mind on season 14 being the end, but we’d say for now to keep watching live and showing support online. Every viewer is important!

Do you think we are going to get more news regarding the future of Blue Bloods, or will we just stay the course with season 14 being the end?

