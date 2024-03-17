Blue Bloods season 14: See Donnie Wahlberg (as Danny) dance!

While you wait for the next new Blue Bloods season 14 episode arrive in April, why not have fun now with Donnie Wahlberg?

As we’re sure the vast majority of you know, the actor also is very well-known for New Kids on the Block, and later this spring the band is releasing their first album of new material in quite a long time in Still Kids. The lead single “Kids” is currently out for your listening pleasure, and Donnie decided to take it a step further.

In case you want a reason to have an enormous smile on your face today (and why wouldn’t you?), go ahead and head over to the link here. This is where you can see the actor, as Danny Reagan, do a routine set to his song accompanied by a number of crew members. This is not only super-fun, but also a good reminder of the friendships that Donnie has formed in the decade-plus that he’s been working on the show. Remember that these are all people who took extra time out of the day to do this!

We know that Blue Bloods in the past has featured a few Easter eggs to Donnie’s musical career, and that is one of the things about it that has been so fun. Who knows? There could be more before the end of the year.

The only bittersweet thing that we have to remind ourselves of right now is that we’re in the midst of the final season of the show and at present, it is hard to know if there is any sort of mechanism that would allow it to get a last-minute reprieve. We know that both Blue Bloods fans as well as Blockheads would like to keep it going, but it’s a tricky situation. What CBS listens to more than anything else is money, and that will probably be the primary consideration in whatever move they decide to make.

If there is a chance for a season 15 or something more, let’s just hope that the plan is revealed by around the upfronts in May.

What are you most excited to see from Donnie Wahlberg through the rest of Blue Bloods season 14?

