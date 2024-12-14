The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Series star reflects before end

We know that there is an insatiable desire out there to get more news regarding The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 and honestly, why wouldn’t there be? This is the final chapter and by virtue of that, there is room for all sorts of emotional stuff.

Of course, we do imagine that a few characters are going to die before the end, largely because there is a certain inevitability that does come with this world. Is Luke going to be one of the people in danger? Let’s just say that you should be wondering that for now.

Speaking to Deadline, the man behind this role in O-T Fagbenle offered up at least a handful of thoughts on his part moving forward — and also his general experience working in this world:

… It’s been one of the greatest gifts of my life and career to work on material, which is both artistically of the highest level, but also philosophically and politically compelling and relevant to the times. And, along with that, to have a chance to work with everyone from Elizabeth Moss to Reed Morano, to Samira Wiley. Moreover, even eight years into shooting, people turn up to that set ready to get it. There is no complacency, no phoning it in. People care. And as somebody who cares a lot about my art, there’s nothing that excites me more than working with brilliant people for whom this is their passion, their vocation.

We know that the cast and crew have been working on this new season for months and by virtue of that, of course we hope premiere-date news is imminent! For now, all signs suggest that we are going to be checking out more as we move into the winter and then, eventually, the spring.

