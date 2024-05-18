Fire Country season 2 finale: Did Gabriela actually get married?

Given the sort of show that Fire Country is, we had a good feeling that there would be a big cliffhanger during the season 2 finale.

So, what did we get here? Well, Bode showed himself to be the sort of guy who doesn’t want to disrupt Gabriela’s happiness under any circumstances. He decided to “go get his girl” after Freddy encouraged him to do it; however, shortly after arriving for the ceremony, Manny effectively pressured him not to do it, saying that she was happy. He didn’t want to do anything to interfere with that.

Max Thieriot’s character thought he was going to be able to sit there and watch her get married, but that didn’t happen. Instead, he stormed out of the ceremony and indicated to Luke that there was one thing he desperately needed: To become a firefighter. It was, in his words, the “only healthy addiction in his life.”

Is he going to be able to do this? It’s complicated, since there is a lot of red tape associated with it and it’s not something a lot of other firefighters want. Yet, at the same time he’s ready to fight for it — if he can’t be with Gabriela, he wants to have something.

Here is the thing…

You never technically see Gabriela say “I do” in the finale. It seems like she’s about to tie the knot, but could seeing Bode storm out change things for her? It felt like a lot of her actions in the finale, including not seeing Bode before the wedding, were to ensure that she did not back out of it. Basically, she didn’t trust herself when it comes to avoiding the impulses that at the end of the day, she really wanted to follow.

