Fire Country season 3 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following the season 2 finale tonight on CBS, why not start to think more about a Fire Country season 3? The show is 100% coming back, and you don’t have to worry about that! Instead, all you have to do is wonder about exactly when the series will return.

Here is the good news — or, at least the good news as we can currently describe it. CBS released the fall schedule not that long ago and the Max Thieriot drama is very much a part of it. This 100% suggests that you could be seeing the series back as early as late September or early October. An official date on this will probably be made more apparent a little bit later in the summer.

In general, we do think that the third season is going to be a little more similar to season 1 in a number of ways, especially when it comes to the schedule. We believe that we’re going to get an order in the 20-22 range, which gives the writers an opportunity to give us a lot of creative and interesting stories. They don’t have to rush anything, and they can play around with a lot of other ideas over time.

So what could you potentially see moving forward? Obviously, plenty of fires, but also some romance and notable guest stars. Also, don’t be shocked in the event we see another Sheriff Country crossover in some shape or form. With that show not premiering now until the 2025-26 season, that means that the flagship show could be even more of a launching pad to better introduce some other characters. Make no mistake, there is definitely a reason to consider doing this in some shape or form.

