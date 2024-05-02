Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country ordered — and delayed?

Today, CBS officially opted to order the Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country to series — but also with a surprising twist to go along with it.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the network recently unveiled their schedule for the 2024 fall TV season and with that, you likely noticed that the Morena Baccarin led series is not a part of it. The same goes for the midseason lineup.

So, what’s going on here? Well, Sheriff Country is being held until the 2025-26 season. It will likely premiere next fall as opposed to this coming one. The official logline for the new series below:

SHERIFF COUNTRY stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of FIRE COUNTRY), who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. SHERIFF COUNTRY is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series FIRE COUNTRY.

Why the long wait?

A part of it seems to be tied to CBS’ new development strategy, which is to really plan things out far in advance and take time to tweak things — remember that Matlock is premiering this fall after a really long delay! The strikes of last year also likely pushed back how much of a development process Sheriff Country received, and it was not able to go through the same sort of process that a lot of new shows do. As of right now, for example, Baccarin is the only performer attached to the new series, and there is a lot to be figured out here in terms of what lies ahead.

Meanwhile, you are going to have a chance to see the flagship Fire Country come back with a new episode on Friday night; the finale is set for later this month.

